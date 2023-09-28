Krilogy Financial LLC Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,621,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 1,290,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,278. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

