Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 23,759 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $626,137,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after buying an additional 8,327,295 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,194,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,915,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,701,000.

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.24. 127,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,297. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

