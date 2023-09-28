Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.26. 54,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

