Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 90,355 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 508,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. 25 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 163,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 511,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS DFIC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,126 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

