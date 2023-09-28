Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 204,881 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,881 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,879,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 184,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,227. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

