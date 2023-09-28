Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $31,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 190,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,069. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

