TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 520.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.83. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.51 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

