Beldex Price Hits $0.0333 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $186.20 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.05 or 0.06138146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00034389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,853,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,433,331 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

