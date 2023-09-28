TomoChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.28 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004811 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $124.62 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Get TomoChain alerts:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

