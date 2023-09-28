Neblio Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,509.66 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $972,173.91 and $81,509.66 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,772,586 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

