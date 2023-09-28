Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.12

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 30531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NR

Newpark Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Claudia Michel Meer purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 229.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 413,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.