Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.55

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $72.57, with a volume of 71329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 117,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti bought 117,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 168,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

