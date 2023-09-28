Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.62

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 113652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

