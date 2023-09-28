Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) were down 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 231,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 193,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Down 13.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$78.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

