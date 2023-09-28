Short Interest in Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Rises By 119.2%

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 8.62% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

