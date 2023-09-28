Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Declines By 71.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the August 31st total of 64,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYTA. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Siyata Mobile by 349.2% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 8,085,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $15.20 target price on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Siyata Mobile Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.02). Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 157.16% and a negative net margin of 189.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

