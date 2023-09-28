VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Trading Down 21.8%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) were down 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 107,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 111,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.32.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.03). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.20% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of C$14.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 EPS for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.