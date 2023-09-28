Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 2,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,197. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

