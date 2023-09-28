Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Expands By 161.8%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Price Performance
Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.97.
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
