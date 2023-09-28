Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Expands By 161.8%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tantech Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

