USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.40

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 174299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

