Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.69

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.69 and last traded at $98.45, with a volume of 38859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

