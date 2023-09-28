Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.79

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 204995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AROC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Archrock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

