Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.03

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.03 and last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 72863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Masimo Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after buying an additional 628,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

