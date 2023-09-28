RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.92

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.92 and last traded at C$17.97, with a volume of 17693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

