RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.92

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.92 and last traded at C$17.97, with a volume of 17693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.96.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.