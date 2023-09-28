Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.57. Sasol shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 94,128 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sasol

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5321 dividend. This is an increase from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 26.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 164,074 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 27.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Sasol by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.