First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.81

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 30028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,346,000 after acquiring an additional 222,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after acquiring an additional 842,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,721,000 after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

