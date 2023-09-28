First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.81

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 30028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
