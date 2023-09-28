PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.57

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 7213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $606.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.87 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $63.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $39,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $325,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $39,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $69,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,487 shares of company stock worth $1,781,216 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

