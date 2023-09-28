Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $13.20. Stratasys shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 829,317 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of $907.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

