Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.88. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 13,934 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% in the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

