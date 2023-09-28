DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $16.53

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.19. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 417,651 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,902,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,592,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.