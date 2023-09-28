Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.36

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 62115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $554.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

