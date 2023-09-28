Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.89

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 81749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "sell" rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.11 million, a P/E ratio of -85.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

