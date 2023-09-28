Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.