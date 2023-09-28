NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 176.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 319,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,717,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,427,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,500,000 after buying an additional 711,223 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

