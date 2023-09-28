4,400 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $392.44 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

