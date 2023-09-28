3,672 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $142.32 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

