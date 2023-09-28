Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 23,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

