Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,327 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.