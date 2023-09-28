The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.