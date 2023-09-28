Scotiabank Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $96.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

NEE opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

