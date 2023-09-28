Fetch.ai Achieves Market Capitalization of $175.25 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $175.25 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,913,233 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.