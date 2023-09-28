KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 2,186,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

