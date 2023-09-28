TAP Consulting LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 756,583 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 337,166 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG remained flat at $24.94 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,158. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

