TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 370,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

