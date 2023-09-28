TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 558,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

