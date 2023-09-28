TAP Consulting LLC Sells 700 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 112,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 58,886 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,707. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

