TAP Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.27% of Farmland Partners worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 312,948 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,174. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Further Reading

