TAP Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,657. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

