TAP Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 2,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

