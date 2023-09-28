Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Expands By 103.4%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

SWSSW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Springwater Special Situations has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 448,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.